Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 346,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after buying an additional 34,077 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,744.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,077 shares of company stock worth $2,594,452. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.5 %

VRSK stock opened at $264.00 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $264.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.14.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.31.

About Verisk Analytics



Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

