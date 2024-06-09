Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 49,541 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $80.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $248.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average of $68.80. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $80.86.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

