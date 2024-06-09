Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

