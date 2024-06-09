Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 1,960 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,954,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of STERIS by 419.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,430,000 after purchasing an additional 779,038 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,963,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,763,000 after purchasing an additional 252,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,663,000 after purchasing an additional 216,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $226.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

