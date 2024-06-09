Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 124.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $4,070,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 310,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,163,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Watsco

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $462.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.58 and a 52 week high of $491.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $452.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.05.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

