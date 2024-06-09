Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $337.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

