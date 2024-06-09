Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 8,519.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,931 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,760 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.12.

NYSE PATH opened at $12.00 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. Analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

