Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 43.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 62.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 48,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 151.0% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $69.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.63. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $74.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,086 shares of company stock worth $1,097,025 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.