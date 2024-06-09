Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,262 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,919 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,176.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 209,887 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 105,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 40,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 99,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

