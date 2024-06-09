STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in STERIS by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $226.85 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.16.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

