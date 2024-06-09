Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 117,860 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 77% compared to the average volume of 66,718 call options.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.42. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

View Our Latest Report on OXY

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.