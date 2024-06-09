Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Mobileye Global Call Options (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 23,019 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 273% compared to the average volume of 6,165 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.85, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $45.10.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. Analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 89.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,925,000 after buying an additional 7,560,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth about $437,842,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,622,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,616,000 after purchasing an additional 538,371 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MBLY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

