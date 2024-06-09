StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.84. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.
