StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.84. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

