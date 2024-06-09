StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.
About Credit Suisse Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.