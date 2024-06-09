StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.57.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.02 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. Analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Inuvo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 749,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inuvo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inuvo by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

