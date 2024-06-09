StockNews.com Downgrades Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) to Sell

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

NYSE BKD opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $782.83 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,271,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,774,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,310,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,191,000 after purchasing an additional 742,822 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 5,897,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth $28,961,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,516,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 62,083 shares during the period.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

