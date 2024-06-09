StockNews.com Downgrades Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Hold

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.14.

Get Medpace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $401.19 on Friday. Medpace has a 52 week low of $207.47 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.29.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $102,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,973 shares of company stock worth $11,960,425 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Medpace by 312.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,013,000 after purchasing an additional 319,210 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Medpace by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 308,816 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Medpace by 67.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after purchasing an additional 246,775 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $90,247,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 302.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,245,000 after purchasing an additional 195,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.