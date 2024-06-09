StockNews.com Upgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Hold

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83. Intel has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Intel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

