StockNews.com Upgrades Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) to “Buy”

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXT

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $76.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.15. Sensient Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $384.67 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sensient Technologies

In other news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $78,552.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,766.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,037 shares of company stock valued at $153,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,688,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,617,000 after acquiring an additional 303,612 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,657,000 after acquiring an additional 129,386 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 71,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,054,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.