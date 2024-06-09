Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,452 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,192,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,820,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,791 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 132,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 49,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

GOOGL stock opened at $174.46 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $178.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

