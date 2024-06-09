Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 11th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.84% and a negative net margin of 82.75%.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 12.2 %

NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.62.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

