Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Trading 1.1% Higher

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.08. 6,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 11,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.99.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$28.68 million and a PE ratio of 12.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.89.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Company Profile

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

