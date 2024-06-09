Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.36

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.36 and traded as high as $8.97. Synchronoss Technologies shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 23,717 shares trading hands.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $42.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.52 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

In other news, Director Laurie Harris sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $31,018.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,319 shares in the company, valued at $272,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $85,372. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,403,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 854,411 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

