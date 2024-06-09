Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 35.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $14,203,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $15,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $571.45 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.87 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $557.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.55.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,352 shares of company stock worth $12,996,801. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

