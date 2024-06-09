Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Sysco by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.44.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

