T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $179.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $127.72 and a 1 year high of $182.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total transaction of $32,058,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 684,268,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,548,491,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,134,465 shares of company stock worth $1,173,324,184. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,489 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

