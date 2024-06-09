Tasty (LON:TAST) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). 581,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 133,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Tasty Trading Down 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.14.

Tasty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. It operates restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tasty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tasty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.