TD Securities Increases Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target to C$11.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s current price.
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance
TSE CF opened at C$8.53 on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.50. The stock has a market cap of C$871.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38.
About Canaccord Genuity Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canaccord Genuity Group
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.