TD Securities Increases Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target to C$11.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s current price.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

TSE CF opened at C$8.53 on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.50. The stock has a market cap of C$871.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

