Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 80,805 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 112,421 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 89,975 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,530,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,777.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 106,069 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

NYSE:TDOC opened at $10.64 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $73,513.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,339.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,358.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $73,513.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,339.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,650 shares of company stock valued at $521,043. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

