Tesco (LON:TSCO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $292.10

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 292.10 ($3.74) and traded as high as GBX 309.92 ($3.97). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 307.60 ($3.94), with a volume of 12,569,679 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.48) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.48) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesco from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 240 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Tesco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Tesco Stock Down 0.6 %

Tesco Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,230.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 300.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 292.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Tesco’s payout ratio is 4,800.00%.

About Tesco

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.