Tessa M. Myers Sells 248 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ROK opened at $255.91 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $251.28 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.21.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

