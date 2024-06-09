TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Trading Up 0.7%

TFI International Inc (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $142.06 and last traded at $141.00. Approximately 339,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39,232% from the average daily volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.00.

TFI International Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.90.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.