The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,887 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Aaron’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Aaron’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 54,820.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAN opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently -63.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

