The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Lowered by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,476 shares of company stock worth $48,718,705. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $73.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

