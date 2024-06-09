The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $28.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $373.87.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $338.10 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The firm has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total transaction of $2,250,687.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,916,855 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

