The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,778 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.19% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $44,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $103.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,415 shares of company stock valued at $11,705,195. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.