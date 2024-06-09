The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 298.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $114.98 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $154.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.68.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.

Read Our Latest Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.