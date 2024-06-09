The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) vs. Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Head-To-Head Comparison

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares The RMR Group and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RMR Group 4.59% 7.35% 5.22% Leafbuyer Technologies -18.38% N/A -59.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.3% of The RMR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.9% of The RMR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RMR Group $962.32 million 0.76 $57.15 million $2.69 8.57 Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.47 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares The RMR Group and Leafbuyer Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

The RMR Group has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The RMR Group and Leafbuyer Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The RMR Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

The RMR Group currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given The RMR Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The RMR Group is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Summary

The RMR Group beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in October 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

