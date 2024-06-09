The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $334,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 268,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 217,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 554,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $49,248,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 159,467 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,173,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $107.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.12. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The stock has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

