The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,940.04

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,940.04 ($24.86) and traded as high as GBX 2,104 ($26.96). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 2,098 ($26.88), with a volume of 289,945 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.31) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($26.59) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,271 ($29.10).

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,071.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,940.82. The stock has a market cap of £5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,384.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 1,869 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,036 ($26.09), for a total value of £38,052.84 ($48,754.44). 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

