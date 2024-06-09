Thor Energy (LON:THR) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report) dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01). Approximately 100,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 439,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Thor Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.41.

About Thor Energy

Thor Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for uranium, vanadium, copper, tungsten, molybdenum, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Wedding Bell and the Radium Mountain Projects, located in Colorado and comprise of 199 mineral claims; and the Vanadium King project, located in south-east Utah and comprises of 100 mineral claims.

Further Reading

