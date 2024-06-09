THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,294 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 282,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after buying an additional 53,263 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 406,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,058,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,472,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 60,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 29,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $97.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.29. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

