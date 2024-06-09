Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) PT Lowered to $7.00

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $8.25 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ FY2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TLYS. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Tilly’s from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of TLYS opened at $5.62 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $168.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $338,580.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,485,169 shares in the company, valued at $37,518,555.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 61.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

