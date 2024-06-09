Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of low single digit growth, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.64 billion. Toro also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS.

Toro Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE TTC opened at $95.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.67. Toro has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $106.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Toro’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toro

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.