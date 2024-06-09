Toro (NYSE:TTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 196,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 817,372 shares.The stock last traded at $93.32 and had previously closed at $91.11.

The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TTC. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Toro by 1,204.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 2,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.67.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

