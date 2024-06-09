Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.250-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Toro also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.75.

TTC stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.67. Toro has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Toro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

