Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 277.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,139,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,749 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,384,000 after acquiring an additional 726,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,189,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after acquiring an additional 606,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,340,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $107.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average is $93.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

