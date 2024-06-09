Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,410 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Trading Up 0.1 %

VRSN opened at $180.46 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $226.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VeriSign

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,295 shares of company stock valued at $584,887. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.