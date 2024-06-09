Traders Buy Large Volume of Cipher Mining Call Options (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 41,802 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 245% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,111 call options.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CIFR

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $1,202,828.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,519,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,560,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,498,872 shares of company stock worth $5,821,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.