Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after acquiring an additional 880,583 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,343,000 after buying an additional 632,598 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,050,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,952,000 after buying an additional 103,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,617,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $319.03 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $174.66 and a 1 year high of $338.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.10.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TT

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.